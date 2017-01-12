Nat Geo names Detroit among top 'unex...

Nat Geo names Detroit among top 'unexpected' cities for food lovers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Metro Times

In a sea of listicle-style pieces of "journalism," it can sometimes be difficult to separate the bullshit clickbait from the legit, trusted news source. If there's at least one source we have come to trust over the years, it's National Geographic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) 3 hr ThomasA 216
News Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo... Sun 16 TEEN SHOTS 50
News Two kids found wandering on Detroit's west side Sat former democrat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Reward offered after dog found with missing nos... Sat pet parent 2
Gay teens Michigan (Jul '16) Jan 20 Hybrid king 13
Rude Police Jan 20 KpMi 13
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC