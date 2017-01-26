Local musicians launch effort to prov...

Local musicians launch effort to provide sober spaces for touring artists in recovery

Friday Jan 20

For a recovering addict in a touring band, getting away from drugs and alcohol and finding a haven of sobriety can be a challenge. Recognizing this, a Hamtramck-based group has formed to make life just a little easier for musicians in those shoes.

Hamtramck, MI

