'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airport rally against Trump order
Inside the baggage claim area of Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Sunday evening, while thousands of people chanted, raised signs and listened to speakers opposed to President Trump's immigration order, dozens of Muslims knelt and prayed toward Mecca.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honus wagner family still has baseball cards an...
|31 min
|BALL CARDS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|the goddam jews are to blame
|3 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|'Let them in,' say protesters in Detroit airpor...
|5 hr
|former democrat
|2
|Huntington, wv
|10 hr
|HS
|2
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sue May
|125
|Looking for ATM skimmers!!! Rio Devices Legit o...
|Sun
|Tario
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC