Introducing Halal Mexican food at El Asador
El Asador chef-owner Luis Negrete is making a slight, but significant adjustment in his kitchen that, given our region's huge Muslim population, seems just fit: he's going halal. Starting Jan. 31, the southwest Detroit Mexican steakhouse menu will offer most of its signature dishes in the traditional method, which means abstaining from the use of alcohol, pork, or meat that's not been slaughtered in accordance with Islamic law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he...
|6 min
|Lipstick3036
|24
|Warren Mayor Jim Fouts refuses to resign over a...
|12 hr
|Kevin
|1
|Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo...
|Mon
|Trump and Lobsinger
|2
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Mon
|map1253
|17
|Rude Police
|Jan 15
|Karen White
|8
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|too much
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC