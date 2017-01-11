'Hummus Heartland' exhibition to feature stories surrounding region's iconic food staple
Middle Eastern cuisine - specifically dishes like hummus - is about as quintessential to our local food culture as the Coney. And it's the stories of the people behind its culinary traditions that prominent photographer Marvin Shaouni and radio producer Zak Rosen wanted to explore as part of an upcoming audio and photo exhibition debuting next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.
|1 hr
|Bishop Cheryl Myhand
|1
|Rude Police
|20 hr
|KpMi
|7
|Missing man suffers from mental health issues
|Jan 10
|former democrat
|1
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Jan 9
|Raybarb
|123
|Lions, uh, what? C'mon man
|Jan 7
|Aluminum Can Recy...
|1
|Churches SHOULD BE PAYING TAXES
|Aug '16
|Gloria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC