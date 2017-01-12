Howes: Trump is displaying a "pretty incredible ignorance" about how modern auto industry works

Daniel Howes: "Unless this president can repeal the laws of market economics, companies are going to go elsewhere to find production sites and sources for things" There's been something besides the shiny new cars, SUVs and trucks grabbing attention this week at the North American International Auto Show . Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to talk about some of the anxiety that exists in the auto industry and what some experts are saying about a potential repeal of NAFTA .

