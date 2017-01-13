Exercise your mind and body at MLK Unity March in Hamtramck
Since most of us will have the day off this coming Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, why not actually get out in the community to reflect on the importance of the day? There are a ton of events happening in and around the city, but this one in Hamtramck will exercise your mind and body.
