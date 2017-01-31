Detroit mayor on Trump's order: 'That...

Detroit mayor on Trump's order: 'That's just not who we are as Americans'

In response to President Donald Trump's executive order to ban entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees, Detroit's mayor said he is proud of the city's status as a "Welcoming City." Duggan, in a Monday morning, Jan. 30 news release, summed up Trump's order by saying "that's just not who we are as Americans."

