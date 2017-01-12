Court reinstates fired employee's lawsuit against Hamtramck
Steve Shaya, the city's ex-director of public services, was suspended in July 2014 and fired in December 2014, just before then-Hamtramck Emergency Manager Kathy Square left town. The Iraqi-born Chaldean claims that while employed by the city, he was subjected to racially derogatory language, called a "Chaldean Prince," and was retaliated against with bogus hit-and-run charges -- later dismissed -- after he raised allegations of unethical activity by city employees, police and elected officials, whom he said were benefiting from city contracts with a towing company.
