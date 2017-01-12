Court reinstates fired employee's law...

Court reinstates fired employee's lawsuit against Hamtramck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

Steve Shaya, the city's ex-director of public services, was suspended in July 2014 and fired in December 2014, just before then-Hamtramck Emergency Manager Kathy Square left town. The Iraqi-born Chaldean claims that while employed by the city, he was subjected to racially derogatory language, called a "Chaldean Prince," and was retaliated against with bogus hit-and-run charges -- later dismissed -- after he raised allegations of unethical activity by city employees, police and elected officials, whom he said were benefiting from city contracts with a towing company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rude Police 17 hr KpMi 7
News Missing man suffers from mental health issues Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13) Jan 9 Raybarb 123
Lions, uh, what? C'mon man Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Lions Jan 7 Aluminum Can Recy... 1
Churches SHOULD BE PAYING TAXES Aug '16 Gloria 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC