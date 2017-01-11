Chrysler adding 2,000 jobs in Michigan, Ohio
Fiat Chrysler says it's investing $1 billion in its U.S. factories to create 2,000 new jobs and add three new Jeep vehicles including a pickup truck, according to the Associated Press. The company says it will modernize a factory in Warren, Michigan to make two large SUVs.
