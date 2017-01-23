Bands to watch 2017: Drinkard Sisters

The Drinkard Sisters have been playing out as a duo since 2012, but they hadn't officially released anything until earlier this month. A cassette, it's the first release on new label Ylang Analog, and features just the two of them - Caitlin and Bonnie Drinkard, who are actually sisters - captured singing around a microphone in Caitlin's living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.