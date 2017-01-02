Amar's famous ghost pepper pizzas expanding to the suburbs
The Detroit-Bangladeshi hybrid creations that come from Amar Pizza will soon be available in the suburbs. The takeout pizzeria known for its variety of South Asian-inspired pies, including its scorching "Ghost Pizza" has announced that it will add a second location in Fraser.
