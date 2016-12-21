A Peek through the Opera Window: Chrysler's Kitschy, Sad...
News > 'Featured' > A Peek through the Opera Window: Chrysler's Kitschy, Sad Dealer-Information Video for the TC by Maserati While Sergio Marchionne ultimately united a large Italian automaking concern with a major American outfit, it's worth remembering that Lee Iacocca, Chrysler's Italian-American CEO throughout the Eighties and a major source of inspiration to Miami Vice 's Izzy Moreno , repeatedly attempted to inject the automotive passions of his ancestral homeland into Chrysler's product line, starting in 1980 with the Omni-based Dodge DeTomaso, continuing with Chrysler's 1987 purchase of Lamborghini, and ultimately culminating with the oft-mocked 1989 Chrysler TC by Maserati , the Pentastar's entry in the European luxury-convertible sweepstakes.
