120 layoffs expected with second-shift elimination at GM plant
The company, a for-profit subsidiary of the Focus: HOPE nonprofit organization, on Jan. 5 filed notice with the state's Workforce Development Agency, which said 110 general assembly and 10 hi-lo driving positions will be permanently eliminated in March. Android-Detroit plans to cut back production in March, according to a release from Focus: HOPE, due to the elimination of the second shift at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant at 1400 Oakman Blvd. "Unfortunately, these cutbacks in labor are quite common in the automotive industry," Jason D. Lee, Focus: HOPE CEO, said in a release.
