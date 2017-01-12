120 layoffs expected with second-shif...

120 layoffs expected with second-shift elimination at GM plant

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: MLive.com

The company, a for-profit subsidiary of the Focus: HOPE nonprofit organization, on Jan. 5 filed notice with the state's Workforce Development Agency, which said 110 general assembly and 10 hi-lo driving positions will be permanently eliminated in March. Android-Detroit plans to cut back production in March, according to a release from Focus: HOPE, due to the elimination of the second shift at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant at 1400 Oakman Blvd. "Unfortunately, these cutbacks in labor are quite common in the automotive industry," Jason D. Lee, Focus: HOPE CEO, said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo... 1 hr KpMi 15
Rude Police 2 hr KpMi 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr anybody anywhere 20,770
Highwaymen Motorcycle club (Mar '11) 14 hr Larry Smith 61
News Reward offered after dog found with missing nos... Thu Forrest Gump 1
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Wed Drax112 2
News Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he... Jan 18 shot first whites 25
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC