The first two Black Merda LPs can be yours... for a few dollars

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Metro Times

Carolina Soul are among the most respected sellers on eBay, so it's worth paying attention to their auctions . As part of a current auction which ends on Christmas Day - in addition to Parliament's rarely seen Osmium LP , the first Black Merda LP and its follow-up, Long Burn the Fire - both long out of print - are up for auction.

