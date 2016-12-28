Hamtramck's Polish Market replaced by...

Hamtramck's Polish Market replaced by new international grocer

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Metro Times

The closure of Polish Market in Hamtramck earlier this year was yet another sign that demographics have shifted. Now known simply as Fresh Market, the Yemeni-owned grocery store quietly opened just before the holidays, offering a limited inventory of produce, an olive bar, a huge variety of juices, and an all-halal meat counter.

