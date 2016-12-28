Hamtramck's Polish Market replaced by new international grocer
The closure of Polish Market in Hamtramck earlier this year was yet another sign that demographics have shifted. Now known simply as Fresh Market, the Yemeni-owned grocery store quietly opened just before the holidays, offering a limited inventory of produce, an olive bar, a huge variety of juices, and an all-halal meat counter.
