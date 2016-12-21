Hamtramck, the epicenter of DIY food ...

Hamtramck, the epicenter of DIY food culture

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Metro Times

Every few years , there's a buzz around Hamtramck's inevitable comeback. After all, it's a city of young families and aspiring artists and musicians, of people who are taking it upon themselves to make the neighborhood better - all ingredients for a strong sense of community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
white lives matter 15 hr former democrat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Dudley 20,741
Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07) Thu Gcaver2 16
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Thu former democrat 3
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Wed Cecilia 285
News He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w... Dec 19 former democrat 1
How much are suboxones worth? Dec 18 Tony 4
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC