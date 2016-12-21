GM to temporarily close 5 factories a...

GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds

Monday Dec 19

Spokeswoman Dayna Hart says the factories will close anywhere from one to three weeks due to the continuing U.S. market shift toward trucks and SUVs. Just over 10,000 workers will be idled.

