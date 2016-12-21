GM to temporarily close 5 factories as car inventory builds
Spokeswoman Dayna Hart says the factories will close anywhere from one to three weeks due to the continuing U.S. market shift toward trucks and SUVs. Just over 10,000 workers will be idled.
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing woman suffers from mental health issues
|58 min
|former democrat
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|1 hr
|Crystal Vision
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|GetAlife
|2
|The reason why crime in Midtown is down
|21 hr
|badam
|2
|blight harassment (Feb '08)
|Tue
|mrcoup
|19
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
