Fleatroit returns with holiday edition this Sunday, Dec. 4
Have you ever been to one of these things? At the last "Fleatroit" I attended, I got some garage rock 45s, a rad replacement copy of that hilarious book Nico: The End by James Young, and a framed vintage Boblo advertisement. In advance of the next one which goes down this Sunday at the Outer Limits Lounge in Hamtramck , Metro Times spoke with one of the organizer/sellers, the singer-songwriter Kelly Jean Caldwell , to get her take on what it's all about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white lives matter
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Thu
|former democrat
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC