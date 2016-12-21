Detroit police describe how they saved 4-month-old's life
Thanks to Detroit Police Sgt. Charles Spruce and neighborhood police officer Douglas Nichols, the life of a 4-month-old child was saved Thursday following a frightening episode just north of Hamtramck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white lives matter
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Thu
|former democrat
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC