2 charged in toddler death expected in court
Two people charged in connection with the death of a 16-month-old girl are expected to be in court today for their preliminary exam. Christopher Scott Olinger and Asia Markham have been both charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Child Abuse in the death of Amina Markham.
