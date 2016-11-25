Who's Your Pappy: Find the coveted Pappy Van Winkle at this Hamtramck dive bar
You might expect the exceedingly popular Pappy Van Winkle in pricey speakeasies like Sugar House, or from the whiskey lounge at Townhouse Detroit - not a neighborhood beer and a shot joint in Hamtramck. But somehow the Painted Lady Lounge has managed to finagle not one, but five bottles of the stuff, including the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, 12 Year Special Reserve, and the 15, 20, and 23 Year Family Reserves.
