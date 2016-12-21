New bike shop celebrates opening in downtown Hamtramck
It may have taken longer than initially expected, but the Wheelhouse Detroit bicycle shop has officially opened for business in downtown Hamtramck. The Hamtramck location complements owner Kelli Kavanaugh's original Wheelhouse Detroit, which opened on the Detroit RiverWalk in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white lives matter
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Thu
|former democrat
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC