Bill could make it tougher for homeowners to sue over flooded basements
According to the Detroit Free Press , a bill is making its way through the lame duck session of the state legislature that could make it "tougher for homeowners to file claims against municipalities for water damage caused by sewage backups." As a resident of Hamtramck, aka "The Home of the Flooded Basement," I suppose I should be hopping mad about this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white lives matter
|15 hr
|former democrat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Highland Park Hospital -- what happened to it? (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Gcaver2
|16
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Thu
|former democrat
|3
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|He started the Detroit riot. His son wrestles w...
|Dec 19
|former democrat
|1
|How much are suboxones worth?
|Dec 18
|Tony
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC