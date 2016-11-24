What do two junk gypsies, a Detroit hustler, a couple of HGTV stars and a Japanese organizer have in common? They've all some of Homestyle's favorite home and garden books of 2016 A holiday treat: Best home books of 2016 What do two junk gypsies, a Detroit hustler, a couple of HGTV stars and a Japanese organizer have in common? They've all some of Homestyle's favorite home and garden books of 2016 Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2fW9v33 HGTV star Vern Yip says area rugs are a "decorator's dream." They define a space within a larger space, anchor furniture and "can make a room appear larger when properly sized," writes Yip in his new book "Design Wise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.