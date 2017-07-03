Suspect wanted in connection with shooting outside Hampton nightclub
Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. regarding a shooting that happened outside of the Charm'd Lounge, located in the first block of Wythe Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old each suffering from a single gunshot wound.
