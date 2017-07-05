'Rolling of the Bulls' to take place ...

'Rolling of the Bulls' to take place Saturday in Hampton

The event is inspired by the Running of the Bulls, which takes place in Spain, Portugal and in some parts of Mexico. However, instead of your traditional bovine chasing you through the streets, instead you'll be chased by the Dominion Derby Girls on skates with wiffle ball bats! 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Fundraiser on the deck at Marker 20 for the Dominion Derby Girls.

