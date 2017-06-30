Peninsula Fine Arts Center quickly flips exhibits
Barely 12 hours after the Peninsula Fine Arts Center wrapped up "Soaring: Works From NASA's Art Program," little trace of the exhibit remained at the Newport News museum. On a Monday afternoon PFAC's walls were bare, hallways were filled with crates and the sound of drills echoed through the museum to prep for the next exhibit, "Dream House Remix."
