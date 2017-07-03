Man wanted in Hampton shooting that i...

Man wanted in Hampton shooting that injured 2

Monday Jul 3 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

At 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the shooting outside Charm'd Lounge on Wythe Creek Road. When police got to the scene they found a 55-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of Newport News, with gunshot wounds.

