Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hampton
Police are looking for answers in connection to an overnight homicide that happened outside a restaurant on East Pembroke Ave. Hampton Police say they got called to the KFC/Taco Bell Parking Lot around midnight in reference to gunfire. When they got to the scene they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds.
