Man dies after being shot multiple ti...

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hampton

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police are looking for answers in connection to an overnight homicide that happened outside a restaurant on East Pembroke Ave. Hampton Police say they got called to the KFC/Taco Bell Parking Lot around midnight in reference to gunfire. When they got to the scene they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min obama muslim 1,554,853
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Too Funny 63,904
I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08) 23 hr Jim Bob Washington 97
? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06) Wed Jim Bob Washington 280
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Wed Jim Bob Washington 28
Waterman? (Feb '08) Jul 3 Generations of Wa... 64
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jul 2 Me-n-yo-mama 857
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,750 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC