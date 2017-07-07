Hampton store to become Dollar General

Hampton store to become Dollar General

Hampton Roads Daily Press

The dollar store at 3818 Kecoughtan Road in Hampton will be converted into a Dollar General store as part of the company's asset acquisition from Dollar Express LLC. The new store is expected to open for business by late fall 2017, according to a news release. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 employees.

