CNU professor's biogenic breakwater reef business meant to help shoreline
CNU professors Russell Burke builds oyster reef structures to help out natural reefs in order to slow the rising sea levels. He works out of his back yard where he molds his reefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,554,405
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Too Funny
|63,905
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|97
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|28
|Waterman? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Generations of Wa...
|64
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jul 2
|Me-n-yo-mama
|857
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC