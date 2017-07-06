Breaking Overnight: Hampton police investigating late night homicide in fast food parking lot
Police say they found the victim in the parking lot of the KFC/Taco Bell on East Pembroke Avenue. That's off East Mercury Boulevard near Phoebus High School.
