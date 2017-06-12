Whata s next for Buckroe Beach?

The 1-1 draw between the United States and Mexico on Sunday night drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match thi CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Michael Oher's future in Carolina remains uncertain as the Panthers prepare for a mandatory three-day minicamp beginn HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton has plans to shine up the crown jewel of the area: Buckroe Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.