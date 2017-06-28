VMRC approves James River power line
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission unanimously approved Dominion Energy Virginia's plans to build a high voltage line across the James River, from Surry County to James City County near Skiffes Creek. That approval was the second of three key conditions to the Army Corps of Engineers decision earlier this month to offer Dominion a permit for the project.
