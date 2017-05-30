Video: Blackbeard Pirate Festival

Saturday

Blackbeard resumes his life of terrorizing ships and citizens along the east coast and Chesapeake Bay and in 1718, the most notorious pirate festival is hosted by Blackbeard on the beach at Ocracoke Inlet.Once a year visitors from all over the country enjoy the sights and sounds of 18th century Hampton overrun by pirates. Hampton's waterfront comes alive with dozens of pirate re-enactors, costumed in historically accurate garb, who transform today's Hampton into the busy seaport of yesterday.

