Video: Blackbeard Pirate Festival
Blackbeard resumes his life of terrorizing ships and citizens along the east coast and Chesapeake Bay and in 1718, the most notorious pirate festival is hosted by Blackbeard on the beach at Ocracoke Inlet.Once a year visitors from all over the country enjoy the sights and sounds of 18th century Hampton overrun by pirates. Hampton's waterfront comes alive with dozens of pirate re-enactors, costumed in historically accurate garb, who transform today's Hampton into the busy seaport of yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 min
|Arnie for Prez
|63,695
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|flack
|1,539,712
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|May 29
|mav52
|102
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC