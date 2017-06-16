Teen arrested for Hampton courthouse bomb threat Read Story Staff
Police say they've arrested a 16-year-old Newport News boy in connection with a bomb threat on Tuesday. Officials were notified of a potential bomb threat shortly after 9 a.m. at the Circuit Courthouse, located in the 200 block of North King Street.
