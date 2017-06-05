Suspected serial killer offered plea deal by prosecutors
A former drifter charged with killing six people in Connecticut in 2003 and disposing of the bodies behind a strip mall has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors. The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter in the killing of a seventh victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|sonicfilter
|1,541,106
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Martin garey
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Tue
|badsanta356
|103
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Jun 5
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Jun 3
|JAN
|850
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC