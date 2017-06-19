Streaming Review: Space race tale about segregation leaves its audience feeling uplifted
Hidden Figures Katherine Johnson and fellow mathematicians Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan work in the segregated West Computing Group in Hampton, Virginia. They are part of Nasa's concerted effort to put a man into space before the Soviets.
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,548,565
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Bat
|858
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,855
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|14
|Moving To Yorktown or nearby area!
|Jun 20
|Bluegrassgrl
|1
|Review: Councill Realty & Management (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Stayaway
|11
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|Jun 18
|Martin garey
|7
