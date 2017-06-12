Robbery suspect charged with attempti...

Robbery suspect charged with attempting to kill officer

Hampton police said in a press release Tuesday that Leonard Allen Morrison III shot an officer who chased him down after Monday's attempted robbery of a GameStop. The unidentified officer was wearing a ballistic vest and survived.

