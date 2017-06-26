Police investigating shooting on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
Dispatchers received a call at 3:31 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1st block of Rip Rap Road. As officers were at the scene investigating, they were alerted that a gunshot victim had walked into the Sentara CarePlex Hospital.
