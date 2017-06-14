Police: Charges pending after teen barricades himself inside Hampton home
Authorities say officers were called to the 1400 block of Oakcrest Drive at 2:37 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault. When police got to the scene, they learned someone was barricaded alone inside a home, armed with a knife.
