Oyster Point office collecting items ...

Oyster Point office collecting items for Peninsula refugees

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Drucker & Falk at 11824 Fishing Point Drive is collecting essential item donations for recently arrived refugee families on the Peninsula. Donations can be dropped off at Drucker & Falk 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min weaponX 1,543,344
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,755
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Sun john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC