Newport News airport brings in adviser for audit response
A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport. A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Canuk
|1,540,301
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,706
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|badsanta356
|103
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|15
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JAN
|850
|Michael Everage sentenced to 25 years for wife'... (Mar '10)
|Jun 1
|maddie42415
|2
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|May 29
|Martin garey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC