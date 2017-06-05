Newport News airport brings in adviser for audit response

A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport. A state audit report was released regarding the recent use of 4.5 million of tax payers funds to pay off People Express Airlines debt to Townebank at Newport News/Williamsburg Internation Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.