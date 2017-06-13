NASA research shows Smoke from Wildfi...

NASA research shows Smoke from Wildfires can Impact Climate more than previously thought

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Clarksville Online

New research using data collected during NASA airborne science campaigns shows how smoke from this type of wildfire worldwide could impact the atmosphere and climate much more than previously thought. The study, led by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, found brown carbon particles released into the air from burning trees and other organic matter are much more likely than previously thought to travel to the upper levels of the atmosphere, where they can interfere with rays from the sun - sometimes cooling the air and at other times warming it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min Aquarius-WY 1,543,284
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Chelsea 2028 63,751
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Sun john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Sun Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Sun Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Sun Haaaaaaa 18
Officers Work 84 Hours Jun 8 Officers Work 84 ... 1
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC