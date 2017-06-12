NASA Honors UC San Diego's Alan Harge...

NASA Honors UC San Diego's Alan Hargens for Research on Astronaut Health and Performance

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Newswise

NASA has selected Alan Hargens, PhD, professor of orthopedic surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine, to receive a 2017 Distinguished Public Service Medal. This is NASA's highest form of recognition for any non-government employee whose distinguished service, ability or vision has personally contributed to NASA's advancement of U.S. interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Teaman 1,544,766
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) 38 min ambermorgan723 54
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed WACKO 63,768
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Dan gMe 104
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 11 john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 11 Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC