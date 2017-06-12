NASA Honors UC San Diego's Alan Hargens for Research on Astronaut Health and Performance
NASA has selected Alan Hargens, PhD, professor of orthopedic surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine, to receive a 2017 Distinguished Public Service Medal. This is NASA's highest form of recognition for any non-government employee whose distinguished service, ability or vision has personally contributed to NASA's advancement of U.S. interests.
