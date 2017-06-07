Man wanted for robbing Hampton 7-Eleven at gunpoint
Officers were called to the convenience store in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road at 2:24 a.m. Police say the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect got cash and cigarettes and took off running toward Powhatan Parkway.
