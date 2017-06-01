Man shot early Sunday morning in Hampton

Thursday Jun 1

At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a call about a 40-year-old Newport News man who showed up at Riverside Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He had non life-threatening injuries.

Hampton, VA

