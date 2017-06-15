Look inside Hampton Lidl store open t...

Look inside Hampton Lidl store open today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer. The Peninsula stores are among the first 20 Lidl stores to open in the U.S. German grocer Lidl is opening a store in Newport News and a store in Hampton this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,544,577
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr WACKO 63,768
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Tue Dan gMe 104
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) Jun 11 john fartcastle 13
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Jun 11 Alonzo Libby 853
Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12) Jun 11 Fireflight895645 25
News Racist Violence in America (Aug '14) Jun 11 Haaaaaaa 18
See all Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hampton Forum Now

Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Hampton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC