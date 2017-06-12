Lidl opens first U.S. stores in Hampton and Virginia Beach; 'looking forward to opening in Richmond'
You have reached the limit of 10 free articles per 30 days. To continue, log in now or sign up for a digital Richmond Times-Dispatch subscription for only $8.99 per month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|obama muslim
|1,545,324
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,771
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|Ayers
|854
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Shut Up
|272
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16)
|Thu
|ambermorgan723
|54
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 13
|Dan gMe
|104
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Jun 11
|Fireflight895645
|25
Find what you want!
Search Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC